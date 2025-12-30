Idris Elba to be knighted in U.K.’s New Year honours

Los Angeles, Dec 30 British actor Idris Elba will be feted with knighthood in the U.K. as he leads the list of names in the 2026 new year honours.

Despite coming after another busy year for the actor, in which he, ironically, played both the U.S. president and British prime minister in ‘House of Dynamite’ and ‘Heads of State’, respectively, Elba is being recognized for his charity work, notably an anti-knife crime campaign and the foundation he set up alongside his wife, reports ‘Variety’.

Another top honour went to comedian, writer and actor Meera Syal. Meanwhile on screen, Cynthia Erivo is appointed an MBE (Member of the British Empire), with the ‘Wicked: For Good’ star saying it was “an honour I could never have thought would happen”.

As per ‘Variety’, OBE (Order of the British Empire) honours went to ‘Thursday Murder Club’ author and TV host Richard Osman, ‘Little Britain’ comedian Matt Lucas, ‘Last of the Summer Wine’ writer Roy Clarke, actor Sally Lindsay, comedian Bill Bailey, children’s TV star Paul Chuckle and Warwick Davis.

“This is the best thing that’s ever happened to me, and I’ve been in Star Wars”, Warwick said. Alongside the usual array of politicians, campaigners and athletes, other honorees in the annual new year list included singers Ellie Goulding and Eve Graham, TV chef Marcus Wareing, reality TV presenter Phil Spencer, sports presenter Gabby Logan and soccer commentator Clive Tyldesley.

Idris Elba is known for his commanding screen presence and effortless charisma. Rising to global prominence with his intense performance as Stringer Bell in ‘The Wire’, he later cemented his status through roles in ‘Luther’, ‘Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom’, and major Hollywood franchises like ‘Thor’ and ‘Fast & Furious’.

He blends physicality with emotional nuance, shifting seamlessly between gritty drama and blockbuster action. Beyond acting, he is an accomplished DJ and producer, often performing under the name DJ Big Driis. His career reflects a commitment to diverse storytelling, creative experimentation, and cultural influence.

