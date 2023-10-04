If I debuted in Bollywood, they would have removed my clothes says, Payal Ghosh

Controversial actress Payal Ghosh is once again in the news after she recently shared cryptic post on social media regarding Bollywood. The actress, who will soon be seen in her upcoming movie 'With the Fire of Love: Red', took to X and wrote, 'Thank God, I got launched in the South Film Industry. If I had gotten launched in Bollywood, they would have removed my clothes to present me because they use female bodies more than their creativity.' Soon, this post went viral as netizens rushed to the comment section to pen their reactions. While one said, 'Disagree, South movies are equally problematic if not less', another wrote, 'You couldn't get any Bollywood offer because you don't have any talent.' Earlier, in an interview with Koimoi, the 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' actress compared Bollywood to Antichrist members and said, 'Bollywood mein log tumhe maar ke, khoon nikalke dusre ko pilate hain.' She further added, 'Mujhe bahut gussa aata hai. Kabhi kabhi gussa zahir kar deti hu. Lekin main bol rahi hu – Bollywood is at least 50-60% corrupt.'

Thank god, I got launched in South Film Industry, if I would have got launched in #Bollywood they would have removed my clothes to present me, cos they use female bodies more than their creativity 😔 — Payal Ghoshॐ (@iampayalghosh) October 1, 2023

Payal Ghosh is one of the well-known faces in the Telugu film industry. She has also featured in the Hindi film 'Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi', starring Paresh Rawal and the late Rishi Kapoor. On 23 September 2020, Ghosh accused Anurag Kashyap and filed a police complaint for sexually harassing her at Yari Road in Versova, Mumbai in 2013. Kashyap dismissed the allegations as baseless, calling it an attempt to silence him from criticising the government. On 1 October, Mumbai police called Kashyap for questioning about the case. He denied the allegations and provided documents as evidence to prove that he was filming in Sri Lanka at the time, when Ghosh alleged the incident in Mumbai had taken place. In October actor Richa Chadha filed defamation suit in Bombay High Court against Payal Ghosh seeking ₹1.1 Crore damages for attempting to unnecessarily drag Chadha's name into Ghosh's allegation against Kashyap. After Payal Ghosh gave an un-conditional apology to Richa Chadha for her defamatory remarks, Bombay HC recorded the settlement of the case.

