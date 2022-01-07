"If I were to win awards, I would dedicate them to the transgender community in India" : Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor is getting all praised for her latest portrayal of a transgender woman in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Fans are assuming that the actress will steal all awards by her performance in the awards season, and we to believe that. Meanwhile, the actress says if she wins she will dedicate her awards to the transgender community in India

Vaani quoted, "I have never chosen films thinking I will win awards for them. I have always chosen projects from my heart and that's why I'm fortunate that I have films like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in my filmography. It is rare to find a project that can consume you, make you dissolve yourself on screen to become someone like Maanvi. Maanvi is an idea and an ideal for the world and I'm blessed that I got to play this character with all my heart and soul. So, if people have loved my performance it's because the character was written so beautifully and with so much dignity."

She adds, "If I were to win awards, I would dedicate them to the transgender community in India because we wanted to speak about inclusivity. If the film wins or my performance wins, it will show people that mainstream media is embracing this thought of much-needed change. Mainstream media has the power to change societies, make it evolve, and become better. But again, we didn't make the film keeping awards in mind. It was made from the purest place in Abhishek Kapoor's heart. He wanted us to open our minds. We made the film to seed a thought about changing oneself, one's beliefs and ideas about how society is and how society should be for future generations."



Speaking on the work front, Vaani will be next seen in Shamshera along with Ranbir Kapoor.