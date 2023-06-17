"If wealth is lost nothing is lost, if health is lost something is lost, but if character is lost everything is lost," Vijay tells students

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 17 : Actor Vijay interacted with the students and talked about the importance of voting and adviced them not to make money before casting their votes. In his speech, while interacting with the students he said that the character of a person is most important and if it is lost everything is lost.

He said, "If wealth is lost nothing is lost, if health is lost something is lost, but if character is lost everything is lost."

Vijay attended an event at the RK Convention Center in Chennai, where the top three toppers of class 10th and 12th from all the districts of Tamil Nadu gathered. He distributed cash prizes, and certificates to them.

Vijay expressed his happiness after meeting the students in Chennai and said that he was an average student.

"I am happy to meet you all. I remember my school days. I was an average student."

He encouraged friendly discussion and said that they have to be careful while using social media and have to be an alert voter.

"In this information era, most of the news is fake. Do analyse the fake news on social media and any information available on it."

He asked them to read books and get information about Dr BR Ambedkar, Periyar, and Kamarajar.

"Do read more and learn about leaders like Ambedkar, Periyar, Kamarajar and others, " he added.

Vijay, who is a popular face of Tamil cinema shared further, "You are new voters. Getting money and voting is like hurting your eyes with your own hands. Tell your parents also."

He also said that never demotivate yourself with results in examination. "In your class, if somebody fails, do motivate them. There will be always some who will discourage you but you must try to motivate yourself."

On the work front, Vijay acted in movies like 'Nerrukku Ner', 'Kadhalukku Mariyadhai', 'Ninaithen Vandhai', 'Priyamudan' and 'Thulladha Manamum Thullum', among others.

