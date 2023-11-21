IFFI 2023: Madhuri Dixit makes hearts go "Dhak Dhak" with her performance on 'Dola Re Dola'

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 21 : It became impossible for the jam-packed crowd at the opening ceremony of the 54th IFFI to take the eyes off actress Madhuri Dixit Nene when she graced the stage with a mesmerising performance on her hit tracks.

On Monday, Madhuri unleashed her 'Dhak Dhak' avatar as she grooved to her songs like 'Dola Re Dola' from 'Devdas', 'O Re Piya' from 'Aaja Nachle' and 'Ghar More Pardesiya' from 'Kalank' among others.

Her nazakat definitely made her performance an absolute delight to watch.

Before performing on the stage, Madhuri was honoured with the 'Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema' award at the International Film Festival of India, which is being held in Goa.

On receiving this special honour, Madhuri said, "I am very honoured to receive this award. These types of awards always encourage and motivate us to do more good works."

Besides Madhuri, likes of Shahid Kapoor, Shriya Saran, Nushratt Bharucha, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunny Deol, Karan Johar, Shreya Ghoshal and Sukhwinder Singh among others were in attendance at the opening ceremony of IFFI.

