IIFA 2023: Nora Fatehi raises temperature in white bodycon dress

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 26 : Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi never fails to gather all the eyeballs with her hot and sizzling looks. Currently, she is in Abu Dhabi for the IIFA Awards 2023.

On Friday, Nora took to her Instagram and shared a string of stunning pictures from the IIFA 2023 pre-event.

In the pictures, Nora looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a white deep-neck bodycon dress with golden buttons. She tied her hair into a ponytail and accessorized her look with small earrings.

"Its "Keepin my foot on their necks" Season.. stay blessed," she captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsszOVaAhmO/

Soon after the 'Street Dancer 3D' actor shared her look, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"You slay Queen," a fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, "Gorgeous Fatehi."

A user wrote, "You are, litttt nora."

She also shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "Its Flexin season, ur girl cud neva.."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CssclH8tWQO/

The grand event is scheduled to take place on May 26 and 27 at Yas Islands, Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Nora will be next seen in director Sajid Khan's upcoming comedy film '100%' alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Shehnaaz Gill.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from that, she also has actor Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut film 'Madgaon Express' in her kitty in which she will be seen opposite actors Pratik Gandhi and Divyendu Sharma.

