Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 6: Agastya Nanda’s Film Continues Steady Run, Earns Over Rs 1.66 Crore on Tuesday; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 6: Ikkis, the debut film of Agastya Nanda, continued to show steady performance at the box office during the weekdays. The film collected about Rs 1.35 crore nett on its first Monday and saw a slight rise on Tuesday, earning Rs 1.66 crore nett. With this, Ikkis completed six days at the Indian box office with a total collection of Rs 23.16 crore nett, according to Sacnilk.

The film opened well on New Year’s Day with Rs 7 crore nett. Collections dipped on Friday to Rs 3.5 crore but improved over the weekend. Saturday saw earnings of Rs 4.65 crore, while Sunday added Rs 5 crore nett.

Ikkis Day-Wise Box Office Collection (According to Sacnilk)

Day India Net Collection Day 1 (1st Thursday) Rs 7.00 crore Day 2 (1st Friday) Rs 3.50 crore Day 3 (1st Saturday) Rs 4.65 crore Day 4 (1st Sunday) Rs 5.00 crore Day 5 (1st Monday) Rs 1.35 crore Day 6 (1st Tuesday) Rs 1.66 crore Total Rs 23.16 crore

On Tuesday, Ikkis recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 15.55 per cent. Morning shows remained weak at 6.37 per cent, while occupancy improved throughout the day, with afternoon shows at 14.42 per cent, evening shows at 18.76 per cent, and night shows at 22.63 per cent.

Ikkis is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee. The title refers to his age at the time of his martyrdom during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. Agastya Nanda plays the role of the young army officer, while Simar Bhatia is seen as his love interest, Kiran.

Veteran actor Dharmendra appears as Brigadier M. L. Khetarpal (Retd.), Arun’s father. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, Rahul Dev and Vivaan Shah in key roles.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films and continues its run in cinemas amid competition from other releases.

Ikkis Trailer