Ileana D’Cruz announces pregnancy, keeps father's identity secret!

Ileana D'Cruz has announced she is pregnant with her first child. The actor took to Instagram and shared two picture to make the announcement. She shared a picture of a baby romper with ‘And so the adventure begins’ printed on it and a picture of a ‘mama’ pendant. Sharing it, she wrote, “Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you my little darling.

Ileana's mom Samira D'Cruz commented on her post, “Welcome soon to the world my new grand baby (heart emoticon) can't wait (dancing emoji).” A fanpage of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif also commented, “Congratulations from the VicKat community!! What a blessing.” Many of Ileana's fans also congratulated the actor. Ileana was rumoured to be dating Katrina's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The two were also spotted in pictures from Vicky and Katrina's group outings. Her last film outing was The Red Bull, alongside Abhishek Bachchan. She has completed the shooting of her upcoming film, Unfair & Lovely. It has been directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and also stars Randeep Hooda and Karan Kundrra.