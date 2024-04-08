Ileana D'Cruz captures heartwarming moment of son Koa with Michael Dolan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 : Ileana D'Cruz, who is gearing up for her 'Do Aur Do Pyaar', co-starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, on Monday, shared an adorable picture of her son Koa Phoenix Dolan with his dad Michael Dolan.

Ileana took to Instagram stories and shared a new glimpse of her son and boyfriend.

The image captured Koa sleeping in Michael's arms.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "My Whole World".

Last year, Ileana revealed that she is not handling her son Koa Phoenix Dolan alone and shared a picture with her mystery man.

Ileana conducted an interactive session on Instagram stories for fans by answering their series of questions.

During the session, one of the fans asked "how you single handling your child? Responding to the question, Ileana shared an image of her partner and wrote, "I'm not."

Ileana welcomed her first child on August 1 and revealed the name and news to her fans days later.

She introduced her first child by sharing a cute picture on August 5.

In the picture, Ileana's baby boy, whom she named 'Koa Phoenix Dolan' can be seen sleeping.

Sharing the picture, a new mom in town wrote, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full."

Earlier rumours stated that Ileana was dating Sebastian Laurent Michel, the brother of Katrina Kaif.

Ileana earlier reportedly was in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone.

Meanwhile, Ileana will be seen in 'Do Aur Do Pyaar,' which is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

The film will hit the screens on April 19.

Ileana recently starred in 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely' opposite Randeep Hooda, released on Women's Day, March 8. The movie, directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, also features Varun Sharma and Karan Kundrra in crucial roles. The film revolves around the issue of obsession with fair skin, portraying Ileana as a dark-complexioned girl facing challenges in marriage.

