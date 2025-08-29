“I’ll Always Remain Thankful,” Says Sara Ali Khan Expressing Her Gratitude for Everything That God Has Given Her!

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talented actresses of this generation. She has always won the hearts of the audience with her brilliant performances. This year has been truly amazing for Sara, with her two hit films, Sky Force and Metro... In Dino. While she shined in both films and garnered tremendous love from the audience, this Ganesh Chaturthi, she humbly attributes all her success to God.

Sara shared how grateful she is, to God for all that she has achieved this year and previous. “I’m grateful to God for giving me all that I have. The highs, the lows - they’re all a part of life. As long as one has the opportunity to do what they truly love… For me, that’s going out there and entertaining the audiences who have given me so much love I’ll always remain thankful." "I just want to keep trying my best, to return that love in whatever way I can, and to spread as much happiness as possible. And if anything I do makes even a small difference, then that, for me, is the biggest blessing." She added.

Moreover , As Chumki in Metro... In Dino Sara brought to life a girl of today’s era, helping us understand the simplicity of love. Playing a socially awkward young woman, she portrayed the confusion that often exists in personal, social, and romantic life. Once again, she embodied a character in which many girls of this generation could find a part of themselves.