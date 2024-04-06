"I'm immensely thankful": Taha Shah Badussha on working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 'Heeramandi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 : Taha Shah Badussha will be seen in a pivotal role in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'.

Taha steps into the role of Tajdar Baloch, a man whose charisma knows no bounds.

Sharing his experience working with Bhansali, Taha said, "Tajdar is a remarkable character, embodying nobility, kindness, and unwavering determination. Portraying him has been a dream come true. I'm immensely thankful to Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity in Heeramandi. Working alongside such a talented star cast has been a great learning experience and honour. I believe audiences will deeply resonate with Tajdar's narrative of love and patriotism."

The star-studded cast of the series also includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Shekhar Suman, and Fardeen Khan.

The upcoming series is set in the midst of multiple power struggles in Heeramandi, Lahore (now part of Pakistan), and more generally in undivided, pre-independence India, where anti-colonial freedom movements were emerging.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor