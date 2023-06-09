"I'm in awe of you everyday": Anil Kapoor shares sweet birthday wish for Sonam Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 : It's the 38th birthday of Fashionista Sonam Kapoor and to mark this special day, her dad-actor Anil Kapoor shared a sweet wish on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Anil shared a string of beautiful pictures featuring his daughter.

In one of the pictures, Sonam can be seen posing with her husband Anand Ahuja.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "A big piece of my heart is in London and I'm missing her a little extra today...Sonam, your love, generosity and sheer presence fills our hearts, and our home feels empty without it. Miss you, Anand and my favorite little man Vaayu so much! It's bittersweet to feel that the only way I can have you back here is on sets doing what you love, so now I'm just waiting for that...Here's wishing my amazing daughter a very Happy Birthday! There's so much about you I'm in awe of everyday! Come back soon!!! Love you!"

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

The birthday girl responded to the post and wrote, "Love you daddy the most."

Anil's wife Sunita Kapoor reacted with heart emojis.

Further extending the birthday wishes, Kareena shared a picture on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happiest Birthday Darling. Love you lots. Have the best one."

In the picture, the 'Veere di wedding' actors can be seen smiling for the camera.

The duo has worked together in the 'Veere Di Wedding' movie.

Not only Kareena but other celebs took to their respective social media handles to shower their love on Sonam.

Fashion designer and a very close friend of Sonam, Masaba Gupta marked the special day with series of pictures along with a caption, "More than 15 years later - all heart. Happy Birthday Sonam! Love you ( but love Vaayu's cheeks more."

Sonam has established a name for herself in the Hindi film industry with her unique choice of films and her glamorous fashion game.

Speaking of her film projects, she will be next seen in 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film's first look was recently unveiled at the Jio Studio's event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor