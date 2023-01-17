"I'm losing colour": Mamta Mohandas reveals being diagnosed with autoimmune disease vitiligo

Actor Mamta Mohandas, on Monday, revealed that she has been diagnosed with the autoimmune disease vitiligo.

Taking to Instagram, Mamta shared a selfie which she captioned, "Dear (sun emoticon), I embrace you now like I have never before. So Spotted, I'm losing color...I rise even before you every morning, to see you glimmer your first ray through the haze. Give me all you've got..for I will be indebted, here on out and forever by your grace."

She also added the hashtags, "#color #autoimmunedisease #autoimmune #vitiligo #faceit #fightit #embrace #newjourney #Sunday."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnbKgufPn7a/?hl=en

In the picture, Mamta could be seen holding a cup, sitting on a chair and donning black gym outfit.

Soon after she shared the news on social media, her fans and friends flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

"You are Really Really a powerful women Really love you a lot," a fan commented.

Another fan commented, "Still inspiring and beautiful beyond words... This boldness to share your vulnerabilities is a kindness to a million other women who feel what they already have is not enough... You are more loved than ever."

"Salute you for embracing what life throws at you. Showing us that we all have to learn to embrace life while jumping over hurdles, stumbling, cleaning up the cuts and bruises to get back up . You're my phoenix!," a fan wrote.

Mamta Mohandas is known for her amazing performances in Malayalam movies like 'Mayookham', 'Big B', 'Anwar', 'The Thriller', 'Race' and many more.

She is also a popular playback singer. Having predominantly worked in Malayalam cinema, she has also starred in a few Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films.

She was last seen in actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's thriller film 'Jana Gana Mana' which was released last year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor