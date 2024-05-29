'Immaculate' director Michael Mohan faces criticism over film's dark visuals on streaming, says, "This was not done intentionally"

Washington [US], May 29 : American psychological horror film 'Immaculate' director Michael Mohan is facing criticism about scenes from the film appearing to be overly dark when viewed on certain streaming platforms, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He took to X after a social media user complained that the Neon film's visuals were "comically dark" and shared screenshots showing that it was difficult to see what was happening as the movie was streaming. In his response, Mohan made it clear that he empathized with the concerns and had not intended for the film to look so dark.

"I know, man," Mohan replied. "This was absolutely not done intentionally. We have no control over the compression specs of each platform."

He continued, "It's a real problem that truly bums me out, and after comparing them all, iTunes is the closest to what we wanted / brighter than the rest."

Mohan is not the first filmmaker to address concerns about compression, a method that decreases the file size of a production so it can be seen on streaming services. During a segment last year for Konbini's Video Club, Christopher Nolan, a noted advocate for shooting on film and viewing titles in theaters, addressed his preference for DVD and Blu-ray over streaming.

"There's much less compression we control the color, brightness and all these things," the Oscar-winning 'Oppenheimer' director said of DVD and Blu-ray at the time. "Streaming is like broadcasting a film. We don't have much control on how it goes out."

Neon released 'Immaculate' in theaters March 22 following its premiere at this year's South by Southwest festival, and it was available on premium VOD platforms the following month. Starring Sydney Sweeney as a woman who learns about the horrors of a mysterious Italian convent, Immaculate is set for release on DVD and Blu-ray on June 11, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

