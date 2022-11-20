Imran Khan makes rare public appearance at Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s engagement
Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na fame Imran Khan, who quit acting years ago, recently made heads turn when he was spotted at the engagement bash of Aamir Khan`s daughter Ira Khan in Mumbai.On Friday, Ira got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in presence of close friends and family members. From Aamir to his ex-wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, mother Zeenat Hussain, actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, the engagement ceremony saw the Khan family beaming with joy.
He was spotted in public after a long time.His rare appearance made his fans extremely happy and nostalgic.His last release was Katti Batti in 2015. A few years ago, he was was in the news for his marriage with Avantika hitting a rough patch. The two are parents to a 8-year-old daughter Imara.
Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan with his ex-wife, film producer Reena Dutta. She also has a brother, Junaid Khan. Ira has been dating Nupur over two-years now. He was her fitness trainer.In September, Nupur went down on one knee at an athletic event to propose to her with a ring. In a joint post, they shared a clip from Nupur's surprise proposal on Instagram and wrote, "Popeye: She said yes (smiling face with hearts and red heart emojis). Ira: Hehe (smiling face, face with hand over mouth emojis) I said yes."