Imran Khan Opens Up About Seeking Therapy for Mental Health Since 2017

Imran Khan recently spoke candidly about his ongoing battle with mental health issues. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that his decision to leave Bollywood in 2015 was not due to box office failures, but rather because he felt emotionally drained and lacked the motivation to continue in the industry.

Acknowledging his internal struggles, Imran emphasized the importance of seeking help for mental health concerns, likening it to seeking treatment for a physical injury. He disclosed that he has been undergoing therapy four times a week for the past seven years, describing it as a pivotal decision in his journey towards healing.Reflecting on his progress, Imran shared that his commitment to therapy has been unwavering, with over 2,500 days dedicated to his mental well-being since he began his therapy sessions on March 13, 2017.

It was in September 2023 that Imran Khan first opened up about dealth with depression when he also admitted that he had attempted self-harm. “We all have scars, old wounds that still ache. But love heals. Love is empowering and uplifting, and if you are fortunate enough to receive the kind of love that I have, I think it starts to fill in those scars. It covers you in a layer of protective armor. You may never fully grasp the extent to which your love empowers me, but know that I am grateful," he had written.