In a first, SRK teams up with daughter Suhana for son Aaryan Khan's brand commercial

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 : Shah Rukh Khan's co-star in his latest commercial is none other than his daughter Suhana.

On Friday, the father-daughter duo treated fans to a video of the new ad for Aryan Khan's clothing brand D'Yavol.

Sharing the video on his Instagram, SRK wrote, "The collab you didn't know you needed... BUT every good story deserves a sequel. X-2. Dropping on 17th March, only on www.dyavolx.com."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4QXrpnvAEN/?hl=en

The clip starts with SRK flaunting three rings on his fingers with the letters D'Yavol inscribed on them. He marks a window pane of an abandoned train compartment with an 'X' sign in red. A few seconds later, his daughter Suhana stylishly enters the frame. She uses the wand to colour her side of the train window in the shape of the Disney logo in blue colour. The father-daughter looked at each other, smiled and went their way.

For the second batch of D'yavol X merchandise named X-2, the luxury clothing brand, co-founded by Aryan, has partnered with the entertainment conglomerate Disney.

A few months ago, Aryan announced on Instagram that he had completed the writing of his first project which he will also be directing.

Previously, in 2019, Shah Rukh appeared on David Letterman's talk show, where he talked about his son Aryan's career ambitions.

On 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman', Shah Rukh told the eponymous host that Aryan doesn't want to be an actor.Shah Rukh said though his son is a 'good writer,' he doesn't have what it takes to be an actor."He (Aryan) doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he's a good writer... I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skills that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me," Shah Rukh had said.

On the other hand, Suhana is following in her father's footsteps. She recently made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's film 'The Archies'.

Based on the backdrop of the 1960s, the film also marked the debut of producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies'. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.

