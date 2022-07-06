In pics: Ranveer Singh's top 7 quirky, ground-breaking outfits

Ranveer Singh is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. But there are other skills and talents that the actor possesses, that add up to his charm. One is how he challenges gender disparity by making gendered dressing a passe. If there's anybody in Bollywood who can pull off any outfit, it's he.

As the actor turns a year older, let's revisit some of his ground-breaking fashion moments.

Ranveer Singh never shies away from wearing a skirt or a 'kilt' and he makes it look stylish! He has been spotted wearing a skirt on numerous occasions. This look is from an award function that was held in 2017. Ranveer wore a black striped kilt designed by Rajesh Pratap Singh and layered it over trousers from the same designer. He added an Armani belt on top and wore shoes, he went with Chelsea Boots by Christian Louboutin.

Wacky, cool, eccentric...the list goes on when it comes to describing Ranveer's style! While promoting 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', Ranveer donned fun outfits, one of them being this ice cream printed co-ord set by Siddharth Bansal. Ranveer paired the outfit with cool pink sunglasses from Balenciaga and light pink Louboutin sneakers. Looking at the pictures, one thing is sure - he definitely had fun wearing it!

Ranveer Singh experimented quite a bit while promoting his latest film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and we're sure his stylist Eka Lakhani would agree! Another outfit that the actor donned during the promotions of the film broke gender stereotypes. Ranveer wore an easy-breezy printed pink co-ord set by Kanika Goyal. But what grabbed everyone's attention was the pearl necklace he paired with it! For shoes, he wore a classic pair of beige Birkenstocks and added a touch of sass with oversized Gucci sunglasses.

Ranveer again broke the internet when he wore a dangler earring with yet another flamboyant outfit! He ventured where other male actors haven't by wearing a beautiful gold earring. As far as the outfit is concerned, Ranveer wore a mismatched printed shirt and pants, both from Sabyasachi. He layered it with a green and brown printed coat, again from Sabyasachi. For shoes, he opted for one of the 'Christian Louboutin x Sabyasachi' pairs. He finished this daring boho look with a hat and a pair of vintage sunglasses.

Fun fact: He borrowed YRF's casting director Shanoo Sharma's earring for the look!

Ranveer brought back 70s nostalgia when he wore the black and white polka dot shirt and paired it with vertical striped pants that gave 'disco' vibes! Dressed in an all-Sabyasachi outfit, Ranveer went a step ahead and wore a sun visor cap of the same print, again by Sabyasachi. He paired this gender-fluid outfit with geometrical pattern sunglasses and pastel pink loafers.

Ranveer wore the magician's hat when he dressed like one in this red and black JW Anderson outfit. Just when you thought it couldn't get any better, Ranveer proves you wrong!

He paired the JW Anderson ensemble from the brand's 2020 spring collection with a hat, cool sunglasses, and velvet red loafers. Oh, we forgot to mention his favourite stick!

Ranveer pulled off a Freddy Mercury when he wore this Sabyasachi outfit. Known to collaborate a lot, Sabyasachi and Ranveer Singh together is nothing less than a fashion fest!

For this look, Ranveer went with a gender-fluid gold blouse and printed pants. He paired the outfit with gold, sparkling Louboutins.

