India at Cannes: Team 'T' unveils poster, trailer highlighting issues of transgender community

Mumbai, May 23 The trailer and poster of social film 'T' was showcased at the India pavilion during the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival where India is the 'Country of Honour'. The film highlights the issues and struggles of the transgender community and is based on the real-life story of Meghna Sahoo, who became India's first transgender cab driver.

'T' also showcases her life's journey, her marriage, and her struggles to help each and every one of the transgender community, helping them improve their livelihood. The launch was graced by actor Inaam ul Haq, actor Rishi Bhutani, and actor-producer Jitendra Rai.

Speaking during the asset release of his film, director Jitesh Kumar Parida said in a statement, "I am thrilled by the response our trailer and poster received at the most prestigious film festival. The film is very special as I feel stories like Meghna's need to be told and should be known by all. She is an inspiration to her community and all of us. I hope we are able to do justice to the film. We are planning to release the film in theatres soon."

The film is shot in Odisha. Hailing from the state, Jitesh Kumar believes that Odisha is India's international destination for filmmakers. He said, "It was a dream come true for me. I have fulfilled the promise I made 3 years back at Cannes of making the film from my own land (Odisha) as it has huge potential for world cinema."

The film, which stars Dev, Usashi Misra, Hara Rath, Ranbeir Kalsi, and Prasanjit Mohapatra, has been produced by Jitesh Kumar Films & RR Motion Pictures (UK) Ltd and co-produced by Mohit Kumar Puri & Himadri Tanaya Das, with Thamrita Mohan Sambhuti, Soma Kiran Jena, Rajashree Mohapatra serving as associate producers.

