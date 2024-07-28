India Couture Week 2024: Dolly J speaks on what makes Sonakshi Sinha "perfect muse" for 'La Vie En Rose'

New Delhi [India], July 28 : Ace fashion designer Dolly J showcased her stunning collection 'La Vie En Rose' at India Couture Week in Delhi on Saturday.

Actor Sonakshi Sinha walked the ramp for couturier Dolly J and presented the beautiful collection of the designer. 'La Vie En Rose' blends classic style with modern craftsmanship that is the classic style of the designer.

Her outfit had intricate embroidery. The delicate intricacy of the flower designs exemplified Dolly J's unique craftsmanship, which combined traditional techniques with contemporary design.

During a conversation with ANI, she opened up about her collection and choosing Sonakshi as her perfect muse.

"It's a very positive collection. It is for young brides. It is a very happy collection. It is all about looking at life in a very positive way. All the clothes are done for the brides and we have introduced some new colours to them and the silhouettes are different. Looking at the scenario now the bride wants to try something different and that's how we try to keep this," she said.

Dolly J shared that Sonakshi is a perfect muse for her latest collection. "Look at her smile and the sparkle in her eyes and Sonakshi is a perfect muse for 'La Vie En Rose'"

"Sonakshi is this new young bride and I think the entire nation went crazy over how she dressed up and how elegant she looked. She is simple and beautifully elegant. And I think she is a great muse for us thinking that she's the newest bride in town," she added.

'La Vie en Rose,' a collection inspired by the delicate beauty of flowers, celebrates femininity and elegance. Each piece in the collection exudes sophistication and grace, with the lilac colour representing a feeling of calm and elegance. The use of sumptuous materials and exquisite decorations demonstrated the designer's unrivalled attention to detail and commitment to crafting timeless items.

Sonakshi Sinha's appearance as the showstopper added an extra element of splendour.

India Couture Week 2024 kickstarted on July 24. Falguni Shane Peacock will be closing the fashion gala on July 31.

