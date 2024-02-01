Indian Police Force becomes the Most Binge-Watched First Season of an Indian Original on Prime Video in the first week of launch

MUMBAI, India - February 01, 2024 – Following its worldwide premiere, Amazon Original Indian Police Force has achieved the milestone of becoming the most binge-watched first season of an Indian Original on Prime Video in the first week of its launch. The action-packed series by Rohit Shetty has been lauded by the viewers, and it continues to win hearts across India and around the world. The high-octane action series also trended in the ‘Top 10’ titles’ list in 65 countries globally in the launch week.



With its adrenaline-pumping action sequences, gripping narrative, larger-than-life visuals and stellar performances, the seven-episode series makes for a binge-worthy mass entertainer. Indian Police Force proudly pays an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of the Indian police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe.



“Amazon Original series Indian Police Force has set a new benchmark in the streaming space. The show has received immense love and appreciation for its thrilling action sequences, edge-of-the-seat storytelling, and brilliant performances,” said Sushant Sreeram, Country Director, Prime Video, India. “Embraced as a fast-paced, action-packed mass entertainer, showcasing Rohit Shetty’s signature style of filmmaking, the series has found love worldwide, trending in the Top 10 list of 65 countries. Our collective intent with the show was not only to entertain audiences but also pay an ode to the many men and women in uniform who have contributed to building our great nation. The success of the series is a testament that the show and its intended spirit has resonated with audiences in India and globally. We are thrilled with such an overwhelming response for Indian Police Force, which truly celebrates the patriotism and relentless spirit of our police officers.”

“It has been absolutely wonderful to have joined forces with Prime Video and scripting a success story together with Indian Police Force. Embracing my digital directorial debut, the maiden collaboration truly gave wings to my creative vision in taking my passion project to a wide spectrum of audiences worldwide. My fans have loved my cop films over the years, and it gives me immense joy to transport my craft of storytelling and action filmography to the world of streaming through Indian Police Force. I’m thrilled with the love and appreciation that the show has garnered so far not only in India but also in several other countries around the globe on Prime Video. I am grateful to all my fans, the cast and crew for making this show super successful. Kudos to all!” said filmmaker Rohit Shetty.



Directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, Indian Police Force features Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles, along with Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles. The series is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.