Indian Police Force Trailer: Siddharth Malhotra's OTT Debut Promises Action-Packed Thrills!

The much-anticipated trailer for the highly awaited Prime series, "Indian Police Force," has been released, and fans are expressing their excitement. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the series features Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in prominent roles. The trailer commences with Siddharth Malhotra addressing a group of Delhi police officers regarding a potential attack in the city. According to the trailer, the story revolves around how the Indian police handle the situation, requiring them to set aside their emotions.

Siddharth, Shilpa, and Vivek portray special cell Delhi police officers on a mission to apprehend a criminal posing a threat to the country. As anticipated with a Rohit Shetty directorial, the trailer promises impactful dialogues, intense car and bike sequences, and a touch of romance. While Vivek Oberoi brings prior web series experience to the table, Shilpa Shetty and Siddharth Malhotra are making their debut in this captivating series.



Within just an hour of its release, the trailer has garnered over 300,000 views. Yesterday, when sharing the teaser of his debut series, Sidharth wrote on his official handle, "Excited to bring to you my first action-packed show, #IndianPoliceForce. Back in a new uniform with the cop universe maestro, #RohitShetty."

This marks Sidharth Malhotra's first collaboration with Rohit Shetty. Apart from Sidharth, Shilpa, and Vivek, the series will also feature Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles in 'Indian Police Force.'