Indian Police Force: Sidharth Malhotra romances Isha Talwar at Humayun's Tomb in song 'Bairiyaa Re'

New Delhi [India], January 17 : Delhiites will be amazed to see the video of 'Bairiyaa Re' song from Sidharth Malhotra's digital show 'Indian Police Force' as it features him romancing his co-star Isha Talwar against the picturesque backdrop of Humayun's Tomb in Delhi.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth dropped the song's video and captioned it, "Between orders and action, a love melody unfolds.

#BairiyaaRe, Song Out Now!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

The song has garnered loads of likes and comments.

"Wow...the video looks ethereal," a social media user commented.

"Love the location," another one wrote.

'Bairiyaa Re' is not the only song shot at Delhi's iconic heritage site. Earlier, Shukran Allah (from Kurbaan) , Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011) track, Choomantar, were also shot at the Humayun's Tomb.

Built in 1565 AD, nine years after Humayun's death, by his widow, Bega Begam, the monument has garden squares (chaharbagh) with pathways water channels, a mausoleum exceeded by a double dome. It is located in the Nizamuddin East area of Delhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor