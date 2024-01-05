'Indian Police Force' trailer: Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty-starrer promises to be an action-packed cop drama

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 : The highly-anticipated trailer of 'Indian Police Force' was released today. Created by Rohit Shetty, the cop action-drama series stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in key roles.

It pays tribute to the selfless devotion, commitment, and fiery patriotism of Indian police officers who are ready to give their lives for the safety of this nation.

The trailer showcases a tense voyage through several cityscapes, with each frame intensifying the suspense with a ticking bomb clock that eventually ends in devastating bursts.

It begins with an explosion, followed by a conversation from one of the cops claiming that the incident "isn't an attack on a market, but on our courage and commitment," motivating fellow officers to quickly conclude the case.

"We don't play games; the Delhi police ends the game," states SP Kabir Malik IPS (Sidharth Malhotra), which is echoed by a thunderous "yes sir!" from his subordinates echoing around the police headquarters.

Despite their strong motivation, the trio of Kabir, Anjali Shetty (Shilpa Shetty Kundra), and Vikram Bakshi (Vivek Oberoi) struggle to identify the perpetrators, adding to the Delhi Police's difficulties. Meanwhile, disagreements among team members exacerbate the problem. But don't worry; the resolute cops refuse to back down and are ready to face the obstacles straight on.

Talking about the series, Sidharth said, "Proud to don the Khaki Vardi in the 'Indian Police Force,' the next chapter of the cop universe with maestro Rohit Shetty. Portraying our brave hearts is always a huge responsibility, and being able to do that through Kabir Malik's character was an honour. The commitment and relentless pursuit of the truth, even in the face of danger, reflect the true spirit of our nation's police force. The narrative of this cop action drama delves deeper into the sacrifices made by our police officers to ensure the nation's safety. Excited to take the audiences on a thrilling and entertaining journey, celebrating and honouring our real-life heroes."

"Being a part of the Indian Police Force was a transformative experience for me. It's not just a cop series; it's a tribute to the unsung heroes of our nation - the brave police officers," said actress Shilpa Shetty.

"'Indian Police Force' packs an adrenaline rush from the word go, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. His vision and experience in the cop milieu have added a unique intensity to the portrayal of law enforcement officers on celluloid. Being a female cop in the series, engaging in action sequences was both empowering and exhilarating. My part is a strong character showcasing that strength and resilience know no gender, and I am proud to be part of a series that celebrates the diversity of our Indian Police Force," she added.

"The countdown to an action-packed ride begins. Indian Police Force is an ode to the real-life heroes who stand tall against threats to our country. It salutes the indomitable spirit of our police forces," added Vivek Oberoi.

He shared, "The series is not just about the threats; it's about the resilience and courage to face them head-on. Working with Rohit Shetty in his cop universe has been an unforgettable experience, etched into my memory forever. His passion for storytelling and dedication to authenticity made the journey memorable, and I feel privileged to be a part of this cinematic world created by him."

The makers of 'Indian Police Force' on Saturday unveiled its official teaser which received a good response from the fans.

Directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, the seven-episode action-packed series revolves around Indian cops.

It marks the OTT debut of actor Sidharth Malhotra.

As per a statement, the series is a tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of the Indian police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe.

Speaking of the teaser, it moves through different parts of the city, with each frame intensifying the suspense of a ticking bomb clock that eventually results in explosive blasts. Against this backdrop of imminent danger, this cop drama unfolds a thrilling chase of Sidharth, Shilpa and Vivek and the masterminds behind the bomb blasts as they march into the chaos to save the city from the threats, embodying fierce patriotism.

Sharing the teaser on his Instagram account, Sidharth wrote, "Excited to bring to you my first action packed show, #IndianPoliceForce. Back in a new uniform with the cop universe maestro, #RohitShetty."

Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi and Lalit Parimoo will also be seen in pivotal roles in 'Indian Police Force', which will be out on Prime Video on January 19.

