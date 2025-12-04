"Initially, it's tougher": Kunal Kemmu opens up on challenges of typecasting in Bollywood

New Delhi [India], December 4 : Actor Kunal Kemmu opened up about the challenges of being typecast in the entertainment industry while recalling his career, saying that excelling in one genre does not necessarily confine an artist to a single kind of role.

Kemmu will be next seen in the upcoming OTT comedy series 'Single Papa'. This marks another comedy genre series/film in the actor's career, after being part of cult comedy hits like 'Golmaal 3', 'Golmaal Again', 'Dhol', 'Go Goa Gone', and others.

The actor in a conversation withreflected on his career and said he has been part of the film industry "long enough" to know that his success in the specific genre doesn't affect his future choices.

When asked about the fear of being excluded from the prominent roles in movies other than the comedy genre, Kunal said, "Actually, I've been around long enough to know that it doesn't really work that way. I mean, it might increase the number of offers that come your way of the same genre, but I don't think it kind of shies away from, especially because I've done all of these parts."

The actor, however, acknowledged his early career struggles, noting that actors often get "typecast and put in a box" when they do well in one category until they break that mould.

"Initially, it's tougher. Like, if you do well in a certain kind of genre, then you get kind of typecast and put in that box until you are able to break out of that. So, I don't think in my case, I will be limited just because of this to say that, oh, he's just a comic actor," said Kunal Kemmu.

Apart from the comedy genre, Kunal Kemmu has also proved his mettle in drama films like 'Malang', 'Blood Money', 'Kalank' and others.

Kunal Kemmu also debuted in direction with the film 'Madgaon Express.' It starred Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu and Avinash Tiwary in the lead roles.

The actor is set to play the role of a single father in the series 'Single Papa'. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan, Hitesh Kewalya and Neeraj Udhwani and produced by Aditya Pittie and Samar Khan under the Juggernaut Productions banner.

Manoj Pahwa, Neha Dhupia, Prajakta Koli and Ayesha Raza are also a part of the Netflix show.

