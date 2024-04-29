International Dance Day 2024: Rakul Preet Singh flaunts her 'dance ka keeda'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 : Actor Rakul Preet Singh's latest Instagram post proves that she is fond of dancing.

Marking International Dance Day, Rakul dropped a captivating video in which she can be seen showcasing her dancing skills.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6VXTv7v8mZ/?hl=en

The video features glimpses from an award show performance. One can also see her shaking a leg with her friends.

"I hope you always dance to the music in your life and enjoy every moment of it

#HappyInternationalDanceDay," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul will be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The first part was released in 1996, starring Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.

If reports are to be believed, she will also be seen in De De Pyaar De 2.

In March, the official X handle of production house T-Series announced De De Pyaar De 2.

"De De Pyaar De 2 will release on 1st May 2025," the post read.

The film will be the follow-up to hit 2019 romantic comedy, also starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

Directed by Luv Ranjan, De De Pyaar De revolved around Aashish Mehra (Ajay), a 50-year-old NRI investor who enters into a live-in relationship with 27-year-old stripper Ayesha (Rakul). He later introduces her to his estranged family, ex-wife Manju (Tabu) and their kids, back in India. However, he then gets stuck between his blooming love for Ayesha and his rekindled romance with Manju.

The film, co-produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg's Luv Films and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, also starred Javed Jaffrey, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, Sunny Singh, and Kumud Mishra.

