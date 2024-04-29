Shahid Kapoor gives a glimpse of his dancing avatar, On International Dance Day (Watch video)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: Shahid Kapoor is not only a great actor but he is also a versatile dancer. Ever since his debut in Ishq Vishk back in 2003, he has captivated audiences with his acting prowess and exceptional dancing skills. In fact, before making his debut as a lead actor, he started as a background dancer with 'Dil Toh Paagal Hai' and 'Taal'. He underwent dancing training from ace choreographer Shiamak Davar's dance institute.

Celebrating International Dance Day today, Shahid dropped a throwback video from his dance rehearsals from Zee Cine Awards 2024. "Beat pe Feat #InternationalDanceDay," he captioned the post .Meanwhile, on the acting front, Shahid will be seen in 'Deva', which is an action-packed movie directed by filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. The film is being helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'. It is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios.

The movie also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati. The film is set to hit theatres on Dussehra in October this year. Shahid was last seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.Written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' features Shahid as a man who falls in love with a robot, named Sifra (Kriti Sanon). The film opened to mixed reviews.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor