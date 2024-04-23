"Behave Yourself": Angry Shahid Kapoor Loses Cool After Dinner Date With Wife Mira Rajput (Watch Video)

Shahid Kapoor and his wife, Mira Rajput, stepped out on a dinner date at a posh eatery in Mumbai recently. He lashed out at the paparazzi who clicked pictures of them outside the restaurant. He asked them to stop clicking photos and behave. In the video which has now gone viral, the Kabir Singh actor can be heard saying, "Guys, can you stop it? Can you behave yourself, please?" An Instagram user took to the comment section and shared a GIF from 'Kabir Singh'. Another user wrote, "Kabir Singh mode On (sic)," with a fire emoji.mThis is not the first time that Shahid has lost his cool on the paparazzi.

A few months ago, he was seen reprimanding them for clicking his children. During the wedding of his brother Ruhaan too, the actor lashed out at the paps for calling his name repeatedly. "Chilla kyu rahe ho?" he had said.A couple of days ago, Shahid Kapoor's travel itinerary was leaked on social media.As per the email, Shahid Kapoor’s travelling dates included from April 23 to May 16, covering Delhi, Tokyo, Sydney, New York, Paris, Istanbul and Abu Dhabi.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor Opens Up About Fear During Misha Kapoor's Birth, Here's Why!

Mira shared a post on her Instagram story and wrote, "When the internet cares more about your husband’s travel plans than you do. Btw, when are you making me meet this friend @shahidkapoor (sic)?"A couple of days ago, Shahid Kapoor's travel itinerary was leaked on social media. Mira shared a post on her Instagram story and wrote, "When the internet cares more about your husband’s travel plans than you do. Btw, when are you making me meet this friend @shahidkapoor (sic)?"Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in 2015. The couple is proud parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The sci-fi film, which featured Kriti Sanon as the female lead, is now streaming on Prime Video.