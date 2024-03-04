International Women's Day 2024: 10 Must-Watch Female-Centric Films on Women's Day

Watching movies that celebrate women's achievements, struggles, and empowerment can be a great way to honor Women's Day. Here are some suggestions across various genres:

Hidden Figures (2016) - This film tells the true story of three African-American women mathematicians who played crucial roles at NASA during the early years of the U.S. space program.

Joy (2015) - Inspired by the life of Joy Mangano, this film follows a determined woman who invents the Miracle Mop and builds a business empire despite facing numerous challenges.

Queen (2013) - A young woman's journey of self-discovery as she goes on her honeymoon alone after her wedding is called off.

English Vinglish (2012) - The story of a middle-aged woman who gains self-confidence and respect by learning English.

Kahaani (2012) - A pregnant woman's quest to find her missing husband in the bustling streets of Kolkata.

Mary Kom (2014) - A biographical film based on the life of Indian boxer Mary Kom, highlighting her struggles and triumphs in a male-dominated sport.

Neerja (2016) - The inspiring true story of Neerja Bhanot, a flight attendant who sacrificed her life to save passengers during a hijacking.

Dangal (2016) - Based on the real-life story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters, who become world-class wrestlers despite societal opposition.

Raazi (2018) - A young Indian woman marries a Pakistani officer to spy for her country during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Mardaani (2014) - A tough female cop takes on the challenge of rescuing young girls from a human trafficking ring