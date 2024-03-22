IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Energetic Performances Enthrall the Audience (Watch Video)

The IPL 2024 season kicked off on March 22 with a dazzling opening ceremony at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Bollywood icons Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff stole the show with their high-energy dance numbers, including popular tracks like "Bala," "Jai Jai Shiv Shankar," and "Desi Boyz." The ceremony began with the patriotic song "Saare Jahan Se Achha," followed by the lively "Habibi." Akshay Kumar's performance of "Bala" from the movie Housefull 4 added to the electrifying atmosphere of the event.

Following the electrifying performances, the focus shifted to the toss for the opening match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). CSK made headlines before the match by announcing MS Dhoni's resignation as captain, with Ruturaj Gaikwad taking over the leadership role for IPL 2024. This decision, although anticipated, stirred emotions among fans and players alike, reflecting the significance of Dhoni's tenure as CSK's iconic skipper.