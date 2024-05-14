IPL: Even rain cannot dampen SRK's love for KKR, meets Gambhir and Co in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 14 : The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match was abandoned due to rain, in Ahmedabad on Monday. Fans definitely missed some action on the field last evening but superstar Shah Rukh Khan did manage to entertain them with some heartwarming dressing room scenes.

Despite heavy rain, KKR's co-owner Shah Rukh went to the Narendra Modi Stadium and met his team players.

In a video posted on KKR's official handle, King Khan can be seen spreading love by giving warm hugs to KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir, captain Shreyas Iyer, pacers Mitchell Starc and Harshit Rana, all rounder Sunil Narine and batter Rinku Singh. Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta's children Jahnavi and Arjun also marked their presence in the video.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C660GORIvK5/

After the match was called off, both the teams KKR and GT remained at their previous positions at which they were before today.

The Knight Riders are on top with 19 points in 13 matches and are the only team to qualify for the playoffs of the ongoing 17th edition of the cash-rich league. On the other hand, GT is in eighth position with just 10 points in 13 games and is the third team to get eliminated after Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. However, they performed really well in their last two seasons where they emerged as champions in 2022 and finalists in 2023.

On Sunday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Delhi Capitals and moved up to the fifth spot in the standings. Winning their fifth game on the trot, RCB set up a potential knockout clash with Chennai Super Kings on May 18 in their final match of the league stage.

CSK went up to third in the IPL points table after their 5-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals. KKR, RR, CSK and SRH are the four sides that are currently in the top four. The top four teams will qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Qualifier 1 (May 21) and Eliminator (May 22) will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, whereas the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the Qualifier 2 (May 24) and the final (May 26).

