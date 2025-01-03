Ira Khan celebrates one year of marital bliss with hubby Nupur Shikhare

Mumbai, Jan 3 It has already been a year since Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in an intimate ceremony.

Wishing her husband on their special day, Ira Khan penned a special Instagram post that read, "Happy Anniversary, my love". The star kid also posted a couple of pictures of the lovebirds on the photo-sharing app. While Ira Khan can be seen posing in a printed grey saree, and complimentary earrings, Nupur Shikhare accompanied her in a blue shirt, black dhoti, and a yellow jacket.

Commemorating their special day, filmmaker Kiran Rao, who was previously married to Aamir Khan also wished the happy couple with a heartfelt social media post. The 'Laapataa Ladies' fame director shared a collage from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities. She further penned a note for the two that went like this, “A year since this crazy fun wedding. Love you Iran Khan, Nupur Shikhare."

The primary picture from the collage had Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare walking down the aisle during their Christian wedding. The second still had the newlyweds posing with their family including Aamir Khan, his first wife Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Azad, and Junaid Khan. Meanwhile, the last photo was from their reception where Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare faced the camera with Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s son Azad.

For those who do not know, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had a registered marriage back on 3rd January 2024, in Mumbai's Taj Lands End. The groom made a lot of headlines for running more than 8 km to his wedding venue before.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got engaged back in September 2022. Nupur Shikhare had popped the big question in Italy in the same year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor