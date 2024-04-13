'IRaH’ collects over Rs 4 cr in 1st week; storms domestic and international box-office

Mumbai, April 13 The recently released sci-fi thriller film ‘IRaH’ is garnering an exceptional response from the audience.

The film, directed by Sam Bhattacharjee, hit the silver screens on April 5, making waves across more than 300 cinema halls in India and gracing venues in the US and the UK across more than 150 locations.

The film made an impressive business of approximately Rs 1.65 crore on its opening day in India, indicating a promising start to its theatrical journey.

Internationally, 'IRaH' raked in approximately $80,000 on its opening day.

The film crossed the Rs 4 crore mark in its first week, solidifying its success in both the domestic and international markets.

Boasting a gripping storyline and cutting-edge visual effects, 'IRaH' delves into themes such as deep fakes, data harvesting, and online threats.

The film stars Rohit Bose Roy, Rajesh Sharma, Karishma Kotak, and Ameet Chana.

As 'IRaH' continues to captivate audiences in India and abroad, the excitement surrounding its release shows no signs of slowing down.

The film is also scheduled to be released in Pakistan and Bangladesh following Eid 2024, expanding its reach further and strengthening its position as a cinematic experience.

