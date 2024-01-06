"IRS Officer Amay Patnaik is back!": Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' release date is out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 : Remember IRS Officer Amay Patnaik in the movie 'Raid,' which was released in 2018? A prequel, 'Raid 2' is now all set for release in theatres on November 15.

The official page of Panorama Studios took to Instagram to announce the news. They wrote, "IRS Officer Amay Patnaik returns for another gripping case! Get ready for intense drama and suspense with Raid 2 on November 15, 2024!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Panorama Studios (@panorama_studios)

The post also featured a poster, depicting merely the shoes of an IRS officer going along the street.

Actor Ajay Devgn has reunited with director Rajkumar Gupta and producers Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar for the highly anticipated sequel, 'Raid 2.'

The movie is all set to tell a true story from the books of the Income Tax Department's unsung heroes.

The film's production began today in Mumbai and will be shot extensively in Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

The initial film captivated audiences with its gripping tale, and now that the sequel is in the works, 'Raid 2' has already piqued the interest of viewers with its double drama and suspense.

'Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar under their banner T-Series and Panorama Studios.

The film will be released in theatres on November 15, 2024.

Part 1, 'Raid,' was set in the early 1980s with Lucknow as the background, the film revolves around a true incident of the longest raid in history. The movie also stars Ileana D'Cruz in the pivotal role.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor