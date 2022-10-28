Is actor Siddharth dating actress Aditi Rao Hydari

Siddharth, who is rumoured to be dating Aditi Rao Hydari, wished the actor with a post on her 36th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Siddharth, shared an unseen photo with Aditi. In the picture, Aditi posed with her hands on Siddharth's shoulder as she leaned on him. Both of them smiled as Siddharth clicked the selfie.

According to reports, Siddharth and Aditi fell in love on the sets of Maha Samudram. Recently, the two were spotted in Mumbai, which fuelled rumours about their relationship. When paps followed Siddharth, he said, "Main bahut decently batha raha hu, mereko ye sab jamta nahi." This is loosely translated as, "I'm not from here, take pics of people from here, go. Next time I won't say it this decently, understood?" The two were last seen together attending Ponniyin Selvan's trailer launch event in Chennai in September.

Siddharth was earlier seen in the Hotstar web series ‘Escaype Live’ on the work front. He will be next seen in Indian 2, Takkar. On the other hand, Aditi was last seen in the film, Hey Sinamika. She will also be seen in the Amazon Prime Video web series ‘Jubilee’ which will also mark her web series debut.