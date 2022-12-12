Is Salman Khan - Pooja Hegde affair publicity stunt?

Salman, 56, has been caught in a whirlwind of rumours circulating online that he has gotten close to his 32-year-old co-star from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Pooja Hegde. Now as per a E-Times report, the superstars friends are amused by this development.

One of Salman’s friends can’t stop laughing. “Woh log jo aise wahiyat khabar phailate hain, kuch to sharm karo (those who spread such irresponsible rumours should have some shame). The girl (Pooja Hegde) is Salman’s daughter’s age. Just because they are doing a film together (Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan )some idiots may feel it is good publicity for the film. But it is embarrassing.” Though this is mere speculation, it has gone viral all over the media. Pooja is a gorgeous lady and is a top heroine. There is news that Salman has also offered two more films to Pooja in her banner. Only time will tell whether these rumors are true or not or if it's a publicity stunt.