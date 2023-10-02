Is Salman Khan unwell? Viral video sparks superstar's health speculations

Salman Khan is one of B-town's biggest superstars and the veteran actor enjoys a demi-god status among his fans. Salman Khan was recently present at an event in Delhi. Several videos from the event have been going viral on the internet. The one that is ruling the internet is Bajrangi Bhaijaan, oozing swag as he performs to the title track of his super hit film, Sultan. The actor looks stylish in black pants and a black T-shirt with a silver jacket over it. In addition to this, fans couldn't stop admiring his new look.

Lastest video of Salman khan dancing in a wedding function in New Delhi last night.

He looks so tired and unhealthy. He should take care of his health. pic.twitter.com/Tf2HycDweQ — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) October 1, 2023

However, some o said that Salman appeared to have gain a lot of weight. One user wrote, “He should take proper care of his health.” Another one said, “Tiger 3 ke baad thoda break lekar health par dhyaan de… phir wapas aaye… Aise toh nahi chalega.” The video which has since has gone viral, has left fans concerned about his health. On the work front, Salman is geraring up for the release of Tiger 3. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and it is reported that Aditya Chopra has penned the story. While fans are eager to see Tiger and Zoya reunite on the big screen, many are also looking forward to seeing Pathaan’s cameo in the film. It has been widely reported that Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, who made his debut in the spy universe earlier this year, will be appearing in Tiger 3 in the same way that Salman’s Tiger appeared in Pathaan.