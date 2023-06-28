Lisa’s character really interesting, and very different from what anybody would imagine me to play”, says Shahana Goswami about her role in Neeyat

Shahana Goswami is quite a popular name and has been working in the industry for over fifteen years. Having gained critical acclaim for her stellar performances in various projects such as Rock On!, Midnight's Children, A Suitable Boy, Hush Hush, Bombay Begums, among many others; Shahana has carved a reputation for herself of bringing her characters to life with subtle yet powerful nuances which leave a lasting impact on the audience. Shahana Goswami’s next project is the much-awaited murder mystery Neeyat where she will be seen portraying the character of Lisa.

Describing her character Lisa, Shahana Goswami said, “I had a conversation with Anu Menon and then I got the script for Neeyat. After reading the script, I was intrigued because I like this genre a lot since this whole whodunnit theme has a certain hook to it. I found Lisa’s character really interesting, and very different from what anybody would imagine me to play. In Neeyat, audiences will get to see something that they have never seen me play. Overall, one can look forward to a fun ride with some really unique characters in Neeyat. It will take you into a world of roller coaster rides and places that one would not expect”.

Neeyat is set in the breathtakingly beautiful highlands of Scotland, the engaging trailer takes the viewer into the glamourous world of billionaire Ashish Kapoor and his close circle of family and friends, where everyone is tangled in their own web of secrets. When Ashish Kapoor ends up being murdered at his own party, it is up to detective Mira Rao to uncover the hidden motives and mysteries in this classic whodunnit.

Audiences can expect edge-of-the-seat, captivating entertainment from this murder-mystery with Vidya Balan looking especially refreshing in a never-seen-before avatar. The movie also features a strong ensemble cast featuring Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra and Madhav Deval in pivotal roles. A unique genre backed by a stellar ensemble cast makes this film definitely one to look out for!

Neeyat will be released across theatres worldwide on July 7th.