Isha Ambani looks gorgeous in red outfit at NMACC's 'India in Fashion'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 : After the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Amb Cultural Centre in Mumbai. It's day 2 at NMACC, and the list of celebrities are getting bigger. Isha Amb walked the red carpet in a beautiful red outfit at 'India in Fashion'.

Isha looks gorgeous in a red traditional outfit.

She kept her tresses open and accessorized her look with the diamond set.

India's first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space, the Nita Mukesh Amb Cultural Centre, opened on Friday, March 31 with an exquisite showcase of the best of India across music, theatre, fine arts and crafts to audiences from India and the world.

The Centre will mark another definitive step in strengthening India's cultural infrastructure and bringing to fruition the best of India and the world in the sphere of arts. The launch programming features a specially curated art and craft exposition called 'Swadesh' along with three blockbuster shows - a musical theatrical called 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation'; a costume art exhibition called 'India in Fashion' and a visual art show called 'Sangam/Confluence'. Together, the programming is and exploration into the diversity of India's cultural traditions and their impact on the world, while also showcasing the diversity of spaces at the Cultural Centre.

The Cultural Centre is home to three performing arts spaces: the majestic 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seat Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 12S-seat Cube. It also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards with the aim of housing a shifting array of exhibits and installations from the finest artistic talent across India and the world.

Spread across the Centre's concourses is a captivating mix of public art by renowned Indian and global artists, including 'Kamal Kunj' one of the largest Pichwai paintings in India.

The grand opening ceremony was attended by B-town celebs like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and global icon Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas and American model Gigi Hadid.

