Isha Malviya Reveals Real Reason for Leaving Laughter Chefs 3: ‘Nobody Is Being Replaced’

Laughter Chefs season 3 is a highly entertaining show, and Isha Malviya is one of its most entertaining members, but there were reports that Isha has decided to quit the show. After lot of buzz actress has now opened up about the reason behind leaving show. Recently, Isha shared a voice note on her broadcast channel revealing reason behind her decision.

Isha said, "Guys itna tension mat lo Laughter Chefs wali news ke baad. Koi kisi ko replace nahi karta hai, nobody has been replaced she is leaving Laughter Chefs because her dates are not matching with the dates of the show. I have something else lined up so because of that main nahi kar paa rahi."

Isha stated that her departure from Laughter Chefs is due to an upcoming project that she hopes will be her "first big step" in the industry, and she requested her fans' support. Reportedly, Isha will soon begin shooting for a major Bollywood film, the details of which are currently under wraps. A source told IANS that preparations are underway for Isha Malviya's expected involvement in a significant project, potentially marking her Bollywood debut.

Isha rose to fame with Udaariyaan and became a household name after Bigg Boss 17, where her relationships with Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel garnered significant attention. Following Bigg Boss, she starred in several music videos, including the viral hit "Ek Number," and is reportedly preparing for her Bollywood debut.