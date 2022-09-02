Ishwak Singh gears up for 'Berlin', 'Adhura' release

Mumbai, Sep 2 Known for his work in series such as 'Pataal Lok', 'Rocket Boys' and 'Unpaused' to name a few, actor Ishwak Singh is now looking forward to his upcoming projects like spy thriller 'Berlin' and 'Adhura', a supernatural thriller.

In the upcoming spy thriller 'Berlin', which is written and directed by Atul Sabharwal, of Netflix crime thriller 'Class of '83' fame and produced by Zee Studios, which will also co-star Aparshakti Khurana.

"My part in the movie is quite exciting and something that I am looking forward to. It is thrilling, the team is great and the story is gripping. The movie has everything you need," said Ishwak.

According to the makers, 'Berlin' narrates the story of a sign language expert, who gets into the "dark vortex of rivalry between intelligence agencies, deceit, and corruption. Where the horizon lines between innocence and guilt with mirages".

Apart from this, Ishwak will also be seen in the supernatural thriller 'Adhura'. The web series also stars Rasika Dugal.

"This is a genre I have never tried before. My character is more intense, but it has its subtleties too. We usually look towards Hollywood for a well-made supernatural thriller, but I can promise Adhura will fulfill that quest for the Indian audiences," said Ishwak.

'Adhura' is a supernatural thriller set in an elite boarding school which hides a secret so dark and dreadful, it shakes the foundations of the school and the lives of everyone connected to it.

