Ishwak Singh on Jaideep Ahlawat: 'His craft enhances his co-actor's performance'

Mumbai, June 14 Actor Ishwak Singh, who is known for his work in 'Rocket Boys' and is currently busy with the second season of 'Paatal Lok', has shared that his co-actor Jaideep Ahlawat has a very encouraging vibe as it pushes him to do better.

Ishwak essayed the role of a cop Imran Ansari, who was assistant to Hathiram Chaudhary, Jaideep Ahlawat's character in the first season of the show, which was released on OTT during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

Heaping praise on his co-actor, Ishwak said: "Jaideep is one of the best actors of our generation and his in-depth knowledge of various aspects of filmmaking is truly inspiring. His biggest strength is that his craft is not imposing at all, on the contrary it enhances his co-actor's performance."

"He has always been very receptive to what I'd do and the two of us over time cultivated a rhythm where our camaraderie became very organic and enjoyable," he added.

