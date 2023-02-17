Islamic scholar calls Swara Bhasker’s marriage to Fahad Ahmad invalid as per Quran

Swara Bhasker announced that she has got married to Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad. Wishes started pouring in from her followers and well-wishers. However, a Chicago-based Islamic scholar Mufti Yasir Nadeem Al Wajidi denounced the marriage of Swara and Fahad as ‘Islamically invalid’ since Swara Bhasker is a ‘polytheistic woman’. He also backed his claim with a verse from the Quran. It is notable that Swara and Fahad’s wedding was filed with the court on 6th January 2023 under the special marriage act. Mufti Yasir also slammed liberal Muslims for interpreting Quran as per the convenience of their theology.

A tweet by Mufti Yasir read, “If #SwaraBhasker is not Muslim and her “supposed” husband is Muslim, this marriage is not Islamically valid. Allah says, do not to marry polytheistic women until they believe. 2:221. If she accepts Islam only for the sake of marriage, it is not accepted by Allah. The tweet came under criticism by some and one user RJ Sayema tweeted saying, 'buzz off.'

Swara and Fahad will celebrate their wedding in March. The two had met during a rally and Swara had even called him a ‘bhai (brother)' in an old tweet. The actor announced her wedding plans on Thursday as she shared a video featuring them together and wrote, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours