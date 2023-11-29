"It captures the different types of crimes happening online”: Vipul Gupta on the various facets of cybercrime in Hack Crimes Online

Amazon miniTV - Amazon’s free video streaming service - recently released the cybercrime thriller Hack Crimes Online, which taps into the lives of hackers and highlights how technology can go a long way in keeping crime at bay. Directed by Parmeet Sethi and featuring Vipul Gupta and Riddhi Kumar in pivotal roles, the series explores the dark world of cybercrime and has been praised by reviewers and audiences alike for its informative and engaging plotline. When asked about exploring a new crime in every episode, Vipul Gupta said, “This amazing anthology features nine or ten different kinds of crimes that appeal to all age groups. From national defense, online fraud, and pornography to cyberbullying, the series delves deeper into the world of cyber threats. It's interesting and like a gamut since it gives actors a lot of opportunities to play various kinds of storylines.”

Sharing how the show entertains and educates the viewers, Riddhi said, “I believe individuals should also watch Hack Crimes Online for the educational benefit. As a person who uses technology every day, I was unaware of the various crimes that may occur online. Many individuals, especially older generations like my parents, were oblivious to these crimes. Personally, I haven't seen many shows discussing hacking and cybercrime, which makes Hack Crimes Online a brand-new notion that viewers will get to see. This series extends beyond crime and excitement, incorporating drama, romance, entertaining character dynamics, and insights into their personal lives. It goes beyond technical aspects, making it suitable for audiences of all ages.”