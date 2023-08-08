It feels like a family reunion,” says Remo D’Souza on his current favorite show, Hip Hop India

As Hip-Hop continues to have a strong influence on pop culture, Amazon miniTV - Amazon’s free video streaming service, has been making the right moves with their dance reality show Hip Hop India was launched. The show has been a launchpad for underground talents stemming from various gullies of India to the glorious stage catapulting them into limelight. Dance Icons - Remo D’Souza and Nora Fatehi have been holding the judges' platform while the participants keep showcasing some jaw-dropping performances.

On being asked about his thoughts on reuniting with Nora Fatehi, Remo said, “Nora and I go back a long long way. We first met when we worked together for 'Baby marwake manegi' by raftaar, we then got her on-board for ABCD 2 and we also did a few ads together. Now that we are judging this show together it feels like a family reunion.“ Hip Hop India has recently revealed the top 12 contestants and a new twist by introducing TAKEOVER challenge. Olympic silver medalist BBoy Tornado and the dance troop Yo Highness have come on board to challenge the finalists which has created exhilaration amongst all.

Speaking about his reaction when he first heard about the show, Remo added, “ I was blown away with the format! I thought we really need this show so that people can see Remo in a different light than they had been seeing up until now. This show has definitely lingered out the underground dancer in me.”