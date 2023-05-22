"It is just as much a mental game as it is a physical one," says Nyrraa M Banerjee on 'KKK13'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 22 : Actor Nyrraa M Banerjee is putting all her strength to prepare for the stunt-based reality show, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' and she said that apart from physical fitness, one needs to focus on mental wellness as well to overcome the challenges on the show.

She said, "'Khatron Ke Khiladi' is just as much a mental game as a physical one. I believe keeping a cool head will get you out of any situation in life. If your mind is in the right place, you can bring yourself out of anything that's bothering you. Being calm takes you a long way."

Nyrraa also shared that many people often give up in challenging situations because they fail to balance physical and mental health. It is important to stay calm in unforeseen circumstances.

"I've seen many fit people break in unexpected situations because they weren't at peace with themselves or their situation. I'm enjoying taking care of myself by meditating for an hour. I think it's important to be your best friend and cut out activities draining your energy. That's how I beat negativity. I'm learning a lot from other people's survival stories. I'll be drawing inspiration from them so that I'm in my best mental form before the show starts," she added.

The 36-year-old actor is known for working in regional and Hindi cinema and TV shows such as 'Ssshhhh... Koi Hai', 'Divya Drishti', 'Rakshabandhan... Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal', 'Pishachini', 'Saavi Ki Savaari', among others.

The show hosted by Rohit Shetty is based on the American show 'Fear Factor' format. Shiv Thakare, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Soundous Moufakir, Rohit Bose Roy, Arjit Taneja, and Archana Gautam Singh are the confirmed contestants of the show.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' will be airing soon on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor