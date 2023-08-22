"It is my practice to fall at the feet of yogis or sanyasis": Rajinikanth clarifies touching UP CM’s feet

Superstar Rajinikanth’s recently released action drama, Jailer, has emerged as a record breaking blockbuster by grossing over Rs 500 crore at the global box office. Soon after Jailer’s massive success, Rajini went on a spiritual trip to a few popular spiritual sites in North India, including the Himalayas.During his North India tour, Rajini also met with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter’s residence.

A video of Rajini touching Yogi Adityanath’s feet is going viral on social media for the past couple of days, and Rajini has been trolled heavily for touching the feet of a person much younger than him.But Rajini has clarified his act soon after landing in Chennai tonight. Interacting with the Tamil media at Chennai airport, Rajini said that it is his principle to touch any person’s feet irrespective of his age if he is a Yogi or Swamy. Rajini also thanked his fans and movie lovers across the country for making Jailer a humongous success.