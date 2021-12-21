“It is unfair": Sai Pallavi slams journalist for asking an uncomfortable question

Actor Sai Pallavi is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming Telugu film, Shyam Sinha Roy. In a clip from an interview to a leading Telugu channel, Sai Pallavi called out a journalist for asking an uncomfortable question to her co-stars, Nani and Krithi Shetty. In the film’s trailer which was released recently, Nani and Krithi have a kissing scene. When the journalist asked who was more comfortable among the two doing the scene and who wasn’t, Sai Pallavi interfered and called her out for asking such an uncomfortable question.

“I think I find this question very uncomfortable. It is after they discussed the scene, got comfortable with each other and did it for the sake of the story. Obviously, when you asked them about it, they’ll get uncomfortable,” Sai Pallavi said.When the journalist continued to ask if there’s only one romantic scene in the movie, Pallavi interfered once again to call her out. “It is unfair you continue to ask the same question. ”Nani further added: “Once we decide to do anything for the sake of the story, we won’t have any inhibitions. As professional actors, we have created the best impact out of the scene.”Shyam Singha Roy will have its theatrical release on December 24th in all 4 South languages- Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

At the grand pre-release event of Shyam Singha Roy in Hyderabad, Sai Pallavi, during her speech, got teary-eyed. The actress was overwhelmed with the love and support from her fans in Hyderabad. The Premam actress said, "I thought I would cry, only when I win an award," while fans continued to hoot for her. Sai Pallavi, in her speech, said, "Not many get opportunities to prove themselves. I didn’t know and I don't even remember how much effort I've put in for my films, but I enjoyed working every bit. I thank all my directors for giving me opportunities. I thought I would cry, only when I win an award."

