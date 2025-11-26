"It Is Very Gratifying": Rakul Preet Singh on the Overwhelming Response for De De Pyaar De 2

Rakul Preet Singh has delivered one of the most talked-about performances of the year with De De Pyaar De 2, emerging as the undeniable face of the franchise. Her portrayal of Ayesha struck an instant chord, earning her widespread praise for both emotional depth and magnetic screen presence. Standing shoulder to shoulder with stalwarts Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan, she held her own with remarkable confidence. Audiences celebrated her charm, strong command over layered emotions, and the distinct level of hotness she brought to the screen. Her effortless chemistry with Ajay Devgn and Meezan Jafri highlighted her rare ability across age groups, a quality that sets her apart from most actresses of her generation.

Reflecting on what first drew her to the film, Rakul shared how deeply the script inspired her. She said, “When I heard the script for De De Pyar De 2, I was very excited. At that time, I was excited about the fact that I was getting a chance to do so much, something I had been craving for. Because unless you get that opportunity, how will you show that you can do it? I was very excited, and I was also a little overwhelmed that the team had so much faith in me, that I could deliver this. It is a very layered character. There is a father daughter relationship, a boyfriend girlfriend relationship, a mother daughter relationship, and then there is a relationship with a best friend. There are different equations with everybody.”

Speaking about the incredible post-release response, she added, “Right now, post the release of the film, the messages that I am getting, the unanimous love that Ayesha’s character is receiving, it is very gratifying. It is very overwhelming, and I am still not able to sink it all in. I do not know how to fully absorb every compliment. I am hoping it only means better, bigger roles. I think I am still processing all the feedback, and of course, I am overwhelmed with the kind of audience response and industry response.”

After the massive success of De De Pyaar De 2, Rakul is gearing up for her next release Pati Patni Aur Woh Doh alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi. With Ayesha becoming a breakout favourite, she is stepping into her next chapter with renewed momentum and a powerful box office win behind her.