“It was a no-brainer for me because it has such a strong message” Kunal Thakur gets candid talking about Who’s Your Gynac?

Amazon miniTV recently released its first medical drama, ‘Who’s Your Gynac?’. The series follows the story of a fresher obstetrician-gynaecologist, Dr. Vidushi who is trying to oscillate the time between her professional and personal life. Kunal Thakur, who plays Arth Dhamecha in the series, shared his views on the show's 'it factor' and his character. In addition to Kunal, the series features Saba Azad, Vibha Chibbar, Karishma Singh, and Aaron Koul in pivotal roles. Sharing his thoughts about what he experienced upon first reading the script, Kunal said, “The first time I read the script I was like, wow this is one subject on which TVF hasn't produced content. It was a no-brainer for me because it has such a strong message and would result in positive change, which is why I said, "Let's just do this."

Kunal shared a deep message explaining how every character is a reflection of ourselves, and how his character, too, resonates with his true nature. “In my opinion, as soon as we decide to play a particular character, we have to embark on a journey to discover what aspects of that character already exist in us. And then we go with it and see what all we can bring to the table. I already have a bit of Arth inside of me.”